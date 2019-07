The discovery of a ‘new’ Barolo cru released for the first time is great news for lovers of Nebbiolo.

Raviole is located within the Grinzane Cavour village at the northern end of the appellation, and was formerly approved by the local consorzio as one of Barolo’s many Menzione Geografica Aggiuntiva (MGA) in 2010.

You may also like: