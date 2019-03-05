Appearances can be deceptive. by reputation, Australian winemakers are laid back, but let me bust the first of a cork hatful of stereotypes. I have yet to encounter their ilk when it comes to resilience and drive. How else to explain Australian Chardonnay’s enduring appeal but a willingness to leave behind yesterday’s practices, embracing new regions, techniques, clones and closures?
Decanter buyer’s guide: Australian Chardonnay
Australia helped to reshape the wine world with its ‘liquid gold’ styles of the 1980s – but tastes and winemaking trends change. Sarah Ahmed takes an in-depth look at how the country’s headline white grape has developed over the decades and selects 20 of the very best Chardonnays from wine regions around Australia...