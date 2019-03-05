Decanter Premium Banner

PREMIUM

Decanter buyer’s guide: Australian Chardonnay

Australia helped to reshape the wine world with its ‘liquid gold’ styles of the 1980s – but tastes and winemaking trends change. Sarah Ahmed takes an in-depth look at how the country’s headline white grape has developed over the decades and selects 20 of the very best Chardonnays from wine regions around Australia...

Appearances can be deceptive. by reputation, Australian winemakers are laid back, but let me bust the first of a cork hatful of stereotypes. I have yet to encounter their ilk when it comes to resilience and drive. How else to explain Australian Chardonnay’s enduring appeal but a willingness to leave behind yesterday’s practices, embracing new regions, techniques, clones and closures?

Scroll down for Sarah Amend’s top 20 Australian Chardonnays

You may also like

Time to try cool-climate Australian Shiraz

Apsley Gorge: Brian Franklin’s Burgundian odyssey in Tasmania

Pewsey Vale: The original Eden Valley Riesling

Western Australian Chardonnay: panel tasting results