Decanter luxe list: Summer 2024

Experience Lilly’s, the ‘world’s most lavish club’, at Formula 1 Races & Polo tournaments around the globe

Lilly’s Club is hosting a new series of pop-ups at top sporting events around the world this summer.

The first of these, held over four evenings at the Fairmont Monte Carlo, coincided with the Monaco Grand Prix.

Partnering with Baccarat in celebration of the artisan crystal creator’s 260th anniversary, artists including Peggy Gou and Travis Scott performed, while butlers served Champagne in crystal coupes.

Renowned bartender Andrey Bolshakov manned the track-view suite, shaking up bespoke, race-themed cocktails like ‘Drive to Survive’; a blend of Baccarat Woodford Reserve, Martini Rossi, Sichuan pepper texture, Campari and distilled Frankincense oil.

Keep an eye out for the lineup of exclusive events – from Formula 1 races to Polo tournaments and beyond – where Lilly’s will continue popping up across the globe for the rest of the year.

Party with Moët in Paris at a gastronomic summer series with Yannick Alléno

Popping up for the summer season, Moët in Paris by Allénos celebrates the splendour of the French savoir-fête, the ‘art of partying well’.

Apéritif (aka Champagne happy hour) starts promptly with a toast at 17:43, a nod to the year Moët & Chandon was founded.

Located within the Beaupassage pedestrian hideaway in Paris’s well-heeled 7th arrondissement, fashion designer and illustrator Charles de Vilmorin is behind the space’s whimsical design – which will run until the first day of harvest in Champagne.

Each week will feature a rotating roster of after-work Champagne tastings, sing-along live piano performances, DJ sets, and decadent weekend brunches.

Expect a seasonally influenced menu à la Michelin-starred chef and Moët & Chandon ambassador Yannick Alléno (think green curry with summer vegetables and sea bream in cherry leaf) paired alongside a selection of Champagne.

Step inside Maison Krug’s new Joseph Winery in Champagne

‘There has been a drop of Ambonnay in every Édition of Krug Grande Cuvée since the foundation of Maison Krug (in 1843),’ says sixth-generation Olivier Krug, which makes the Clos d’Ambonnay an ideal spot for a ‘new’ start.

A seven-year project – the same amount of time an Édition of Krug Grande Cuvée matures in the cellar – the new Joseph winery is what Krug cellar master Julie Cavil has dubbed the ‘Joseph 2.0’.

Spanning 9,500 square metres and comprising eight cellars (which will receive 250 new wines this year) and 330 individual tanks, Joseph is designed to blend harmoniously into the Grand Cru village of Ambonnay with copper-coloured roofs that match the neighbouring homes.

The millstone walls and redesigned garden feel as if the winery blends seamlessly into the vines, offering both natural light and panoramic views from each room.

‘We wanted to preserve the fundamentals we inherited from (founder) Joseph Krug and conduct necessary changes to adapt to our changing environment,’ Cavil told Decanter as we toured the new winery when it debuted in late April.

‘It’s said that when you taste while listening to music, it changes the taste of the wines. Here, we’re in the heart of the vineyard and can taste the wines while looking out at the vines – that creates an additional connection [to the wine].’

Sleep in a safari-style tent during the Field X Overnight event at McArthur Gulch, Colorado

The experiential farm-to-table pop-up known for its destination events held in vineyards and sea caves is launching a new concept during the Outstanding in the Field Summer Tour.

Join guest chef Adam Dulye, of Brewers Association, at Flying Diamond Ranch in Colorado’s McArthur Gulch, for a farm-to-table dinner party with pairings curated by family-owned Californian winery Gros Ventre Cellars.

Take a seat in a wildflower meadow for the farm meal on 20 and 21 July before spending the night in an off-grid, safari-style tent for two, each outfitted with custom furnishings, Earth-friendly natural linens, and skincare products.

After the meal, cosy up by the campfire with a late-night dessert, enjoy the nightcap bar and wake to a farm-fresh breakfast of seasonal fruits and local produce before setting off on a morning walk through the meadow.

Tickets for the dinner cost $385 and an overnight stay is $2,500: book here for 20 July and here for 21 July.

Indulge in rare Penfolds wines during a Collectors’ Experience tasting at Magill Estate in Adelaide

This year marks the 60th anniversary of the first release of Penfolds Bin 707, the benchmark for Australian Cabernet Sauvignon.

To fête the wine and 180 years of Penfolds, the winery has launched an exclusive tasting experience at the brand home, Magill Estate, in Adelaide, Australia.

Through the Collectors’ Experience, you’ll get a deep dive into wines like Penfolds Grange, Yattarna Chardonnay, and the ‘super blend’ 802.B Cabernet Shiraz, plus a bespoke tour of Magill Estate and a food and wine moment at the restaurant.

Tickets from $327.

Join Jancis Robinson MW & top sommelier Raimonds Tomsons for a wine and philosophy retreat in Greece

At Dexamenes, a former-winery in western Greece, the old wine tanks have been converted into design-forward suites. This idyllic seaside spot also plays host to a unique retreat dedicated to two of Greece’s great and lasting legacies.

Inspired by Ancient Greece’s wine-fuelled symposiums, each evening of the six-day Wine and Philosophy: A Euphoric Retreat for the Soul (which will run from 25-30 October) will include philosophy discussions led by Durham University Classics professor Edith Hall.

Guests can also take in the local culture and wine history of the Peloponnese on visits to wineries like Mercouri Estate and Brintzikis Estate before joining retreat leaders – renowned wine critic and author Jancis Robinson MW, and Best Sommelier of the World 2023 Raimonds Tomsons – for wine tasting and pairing workshops.

The retreat starts at $4,832 per person.

Dine at Hakuba, Cheval Blanc Paris’s omakase in collaboration with Michelin-starred chef Takuya Watanabe

Hokkaido-born chef Takuya Watanabe – founder of the first Michelin-starred omakase in Paris – has partnered with Cheval Blanc Paris’s head chef, Arnaud Donckele, and pastry chef Maxime Frédéric for cooking concept Hakuba.

‘Hakuba’, which means ‘white horse’ in Japanese, a nod to Cheval Blanc, is located on the ground floor of the Palace hotel.

Chefs flit between three counters – two in the main dining area, seating eight to nine people, and one tucked away for a private dining experience for six.

Japanese tradition is present in everything from culinary technique to the restaurant’s Japanese forest-inspired design.

This encompasses dark wood such as black walnut, warm tones, and a Tsukubai stone and bamboo fountain at the entrance providing the soothing sound of flowing water.

‘We want this table to be a total immersion into Japanese art and craftsmanship,’ explains Donckele, who has provided his expertise in sauces and adapted ingredients and textures to have a Japanese touch.

‘On the sushi, temaki, and gunkan (hand-shaped, oval sushi) side, Takuya Watanabe embodies rigour and authenticity – he has full creative freedom for remarkable creations with products such as fish, rice, Iio Jozo brewery vinegar and seaweed.’

Dinner omakase menu from $451.

Enjoy high-altitude Michelin cuisine during a mountaintop private dining moment at Hotel 7132 in Vals, Switzerland

After maintaining the second Michelin star at 7132 Silver Restaurant at the namesake Swiss hotel, chef Marcel Koolen is pushing the limits of high-altitude cuisine further than ever before.

Sourcing top-quality local and forest-foraged ingredients, he has created a private dining experience on a secret mountaintop location more than 6,500 feet above sea level.

Blending his passion for outdoor cooking with his appreciation of alpine products, Koolen will present a menu designed around Mother Nature with dishes paired alongside vintages of Champagne Louis Roederer’s Cristal.

Dubbed Beyond the Clouds, the three-night package is available from 1 July (rates start at $17,628) and includes a stay in the Kengo Kuma-designed Penthouse Suite, helicopter transfers within Switzerland, a glacier picnic and a 90-minute private thermal bath experience.

Sip Sir Ridley Scott’s Provençal wines at a summer terrace pop-up at The Laslett in Notting Hill

British filmmaker Sir Ridley Scott (of Gladiator, Blade Runner, House of Gucci) is bringing a taste of Provence to Notting Hill this summer, with a pop-up on the terrace of townhouse hotel The Laslett.

Taking over the sun-drenched Victorian-era terrace, London will get a taste of the Luberon winery, with a dedicated menu of Mas des Infermières’s wines, including the Perle du Mas sparkling rosé, which will make its UK debut.

Sit back and sip Source Blanc alongside smoked salmon and avocado for lunch or Source Rouge with a crispy duck burger or marinated chicken skewers for dinner and allow yourself to be transported to the French south.

Preview the latest Dom Pérignon vintages during a Francis Mallmann-paired meal in the Hamptons

Be among the first to sip Dom Pérignon Vintage 2015 and Plénitude 2 (P2) 2006 before their official release, at Dom Pérignon’s three-night event taking place 19-21 July at a private estate in the Hamptons.

Chef Francis Mallmann will pair cuisine to ‘explore the nuanced depths of these spectacular vintages,’ during the first in a series of chef-driven events that will unfold across the country in cities like New York and Chicago.

‘This experience with chef Mallmann allows us to create a space where we celebrate the balance found in opposing forces, inviting guests to savour the convergence of exceptional culinary and Champagne artistry while surrounded by the stunning ocean backdrop,’ says Dom Pérignon chef de cave Vincent Chaperon.

‘This Dom Pérignon encounter opens the door to a world of endless possibilities, brought to life through the rare prestige of our latest vintages.’

The experience (including roundtrip transportation) starts at $3,000; reservations available here.

