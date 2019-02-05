Discovering Spain’s new winemakers plus their top wines worth seeking out

Have the vision to look beyond the Rioja and Ribera del Duero mainstream, and the rewards can be great indeed. Hidden in rural corners and on inhospitable slopes, you will stumble across those who prefer to carve their own path, mixing new methods with old, breathing new life into traditional grape varieties and wine styles as they go. Sarah Jane Evans MW explains the fascination behind nine of her favourites among Spain’s new guard...

Spain is buzzing with exciting small projects. The fact that they are small makes the wines harder to find for those of us who love them, but it is all the more rewarding when you can track them down. Often, in fact, the best solution can be to visit the wineries directly (so long as you follow the protocol of buying some wine when you do). Many of the wineries here are in exceptionally beautiful places: natural parks, UNESCO biospheres, rugged mountains, islands in the midst of the Atlantic, and high isolated inland plateaus.

