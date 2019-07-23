It’s early morning on a clear but chilly day in May and the air above Elgin is filled with all sorts of helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft spraying for fruit fly. In terms of plantings, this is apple and pear country first and wine country a distant second.
Elgin wine region: Names to know and wines to try
One of South Africa’s newer wine regions and its coolest, Elgin is already noted for its fine Chardonnays and has great potential to grow and make even better wines, as Christian Eedes reports...