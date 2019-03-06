Oregon and Washington wine styles are difficult to pin down due to the scope and diversity of these wine regions. Between them they have more than 1,700 wineries growing 142 different grape varieties – from Assyrtiko to Xarel-lo – over 36,000ha in 32 different AVAs (American Viticultural Areas). The microclimates in their AVAs run the gamut from the Umpqua Valley in southern Oregon, where annual rainfall can total 127cm, to the warmer sections of east-central Washington, where the Wahluke Slope is lucky to get 16cm.

Scroll down for Michael Alberty’s top 18 red wines from the Pacific Northwest

