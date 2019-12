It’s not always the case that a great year for red Bordeaux translates into an equally great vintage for Sauternes. Excessive rain is the enemy of fine claret, but without showers and moisture, the all-important noble rot fails to set in on golden bunches in Sauternes.

Scroll down for Stephen Brook’s top 18 Sauternes 2015 tasting notes and scores

See Stephen Brook’s top 18 Sauternes 2015 tasting notes and scores

You may also like