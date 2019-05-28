Spain’s red wines are a safe bet on any wine list – sometimes just too safe, when the same denominations keep appearing and there is so much more to be enjoyed. There’s more to life than Tempranillo and its synonyms.

Scroll down for Sarah Jane Evans MW’s top 15 undiscovered Spanish whites

When it comes to whites, the story is the same. There is so much more to Spain’s whites than the too-often seen Viura (Macabeo) from Rioja and Verdejo from Rueda. Below, I’ve selected five varieties to highlight Spain’s glorious diversity. With miles of coastline, mountains (Europe’s second most mountainous country), soils of every variety – slate, clay, granite, volcanic, sand – and myriad thoughtful, experienced winemakers, the potential for white wine is terrific and, to a certain extent, still unrecognised.

See Sarah Jane Evans MW’s top 15 undiscovered Spanish whites

You may also like