Celebrate Chinese new year with a great vintage from the zodiac sign of the pig...

We’ve delved through our wine reviews on Decanter Premium to bring you some of the great wines from Chinese year of the pig vintages, tasted by Decanter‘s experts.

Chinese New Year begins on 5th February this year, moving from the year of the dog to the year of the pig.

We’ve got some 100-point wines from Bordeaux, including Château Lafite Rothschild 1959 and Château Palmer 1983 – tasted as part of Jane Anson’s 1982 vs 1983: Left bank re-tasted.

The oldest ones in our selection are from 1947 – Château Talbot and Château Smith Haut Lafitte.

And it’s not just Bordeaux that has produced great wines in these vintages – there’s Sassicaia 1983, Vega Sicilia Unico 1983, Qunita do Noval Colheita 1995 and a selection of vintage Champagnes.

Some famous faces of the wine world born in the year of the pig include Seña winemaker Eduardo Chadwick, and Decanter‘s own Stephen Brook.

Great wines from the Chinese year of the pig vintages:

