Guigal is one of the Rhône Valley’s biggest and best negociant houses. Based in Ampuis at the heart of Côte-Rôtie, it owns vineyards in some of the finest terroirs of this mythical appellation.

La Mouline, La Turque and La Landonne, known collectively as the ‘La Las’, are the three jewels in Guigal’s crown.

See Matt Walls’ Guigal 2015 La Las tasting notes and scores

