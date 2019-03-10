Monasterio: Argentina’s first grand cru

It is sometime in the mid-1990s and Alejandro Vigil, today in charge of the Catena Zapata wines, has problems with the dust that seeps through the floor of his old Renault 12. In fact, while touring Malbec vineyards in the Uco Valley, he must, from time to time, stick his head out of the window so that the dust of those narrow, rustic dirt roads does not leak into his lungs.
Scroll down for Patricio Tapia’s top 12 wines from Monasterio and the nearby Gualtallary area
