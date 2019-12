In the third and final part of our results from our wines of the year tasting, we bring the top scoring sparkling, fortified and sweet wines.

After over 100 wines were nominated by Decanter experts and in-house team, Sarah Jane Evans MW, Dirceu Vianna Junior MW and Tina Gellie spent two days tasting them against each other, to come out with our list of most exciting wines of 2019.

Most exciting wines of 2019: Sparkling, fortified and sweet