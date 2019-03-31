Producer profile: Donnafugata

At the forefront of innovation and the development of Sicilian wine as a whole, this pace-setting family producer combines an island legacy, dating back more than 160 years, with a strong vision for the future. Richard Baudains reports…

I am sitting at a table in the tasting room at Donnafugata in Marsala on a blustery January afternoon, and the wines keep coming. I am in the lengthy process of tasting one of the most comprehensive ranges of Sicilian wines made by a single producer on the island today. It is a kaleidoscope of colours, aromas, textures and flavours that testifies to the extraordinary richness of Sicily. No other Italian region can offer such diversity – and Donnafugata showcases it impressively.

