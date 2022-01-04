Rhône 2020: best-value wines

In his Rhône 2020 vintage report Matt Walls found fresh, vibrant and deliciously drinkable wines across the Northern and Southern appellations, with many wines being approachable now.

Given that many wines won’t last as long as previous vintages such as 2016, 2017 and 2019, this could make the 2020s great value picks for immediate drinking.

Walls noted that this is the freshest vintage for whites since 2014, so lovers of white Rhône should seek out white Vacqueras, which are concentrated and energetic, and white Châteauneuf-du-Pape. White Crozes-Hermitage wines have vibrant and zesty aromatics and are particularly good value for money.

Rhône 2020 wines priced under £30 scoring 91+ points: Cave de Tain, Fleur de Roc, St-Péray 2020 – £22 (based on 2019 prices) Cave Julien Cécillon, Gemini, St-Péray 2020 – £20 Domaine Bernard Gripa, Blanc, St-Joseph, 2020 – £27.50 (based on 2019 prices) Domaine Faury, Blanc, St-Joseph, 2020 – £24.25 (based on 2019 prices) Domaine Faury, Hedonism Rouge, St-Joseph, 2020 – £23.13 (based on 2019 prices) Domaine Jolivet, L’Instinct Rouge, St-Joseph, 2020 – £23.68 Domaine Gaylord Machon, La Fille Dont J’ai Rêvé Blanc, Crozes-Hermitage, 2020 – £24.95 (based on 2019 prices) La Bastide St-Dominique, Chapelle, Châteauneuf-du-Pape, 2020 – £26.99 (based on 2019 prices) Château Sixtine, Cuvée du Vatican, Châteauneuf-du-Pape, 2020 – £24 Château des Roques, Cuvée Blanche, Vacqueyras, 2020 – £19.95 (based on 2019 prices) Château la Croix des Pins, Les Dessous des Dentelles, Gigondas, 2020 – £24 (based on 2019 prices) Domaine des Amadieu, Garrigues, Cairanne, 2020 – £15.95 (based on 2019 prices) Domaine Lafond, Blanc, Lirac, 2020 – £15.50 Domaine les Carabiniers, Lunar Apogé Beige, Tavel, 2020 – £16.95 Domaine Maby, Prima Donna, Tavel, 2020 – £12.50

Best-value Rhône 2020 wines by appellation

Below is Matt Walls’ list of some of the best-value Rhône 2020 wines.

Côte-Rôtie and Condrieu

Domaine Christophe Billon, Les Matisses, Condrieu 2020

Domaine Niero, Les Ravines, Condrieu 2020

Domaine Xavier Gérard, Arbuel, Condrieu 2020

Domaine du Monteillet, Fortis, Côte-Rôtie 2020

Domaine Faury, Revinescence, Côte-Rôtie 2020

Domaine Xavier Gérard, Côte-Rôtie 2020

Cornas and St-Péray

Cave de Tain, Fleur de Roc, St-Péray 2020

Cave Julien Cécillon, Gemini, St-Péray 2020

Domaine Laurent Fayolle, Montis, St-Péray 2020

Domaine Mucyn, Hypsos, Cornas 2020

Domaine Vincent Paris, Granit 30, Cornas 2020

Dumien-Serrette, Patou, Cornas 2020

St-Joseph

Domaine Bernard Gripa, Blanc, St-Joseph, 2020

Domaine Faury, Blanc, St-Joseph, 2020

Vignobles Chirat, Chays d’Oeuvre Blanc, St-Joseph, 2020

Domaine Faury, Hedonism Rouge, St-Joseph, 2020

Domaine Jolivet, L’Instinct Rouge, St-Joseph, 2020

Domaine Martine & Christian Rouchier, La Chave Rouge, St-Joseph, 2020

Hermitage

Domaine Belle, Blanc, Hermitage, 2020

Domaine Laurent Fayolle, Les Diognières Blanc, Hermitage, 2020

Ferraton Père & Fils, Les Miaux Blanc, Hermitage, 2020

Domaine Laurent Fayolle, Les Diognières, Hermitage, 2020

Ferraton Père & Fils, Les Miaux, Hermitage, 2020

Tardieu-Laurent, Hermitage, 2020

Crozes-Hermitage

Domaine Betton, Circé Blanc, Crozes-Hermitage, 2020

Domaine Gaylord Machon, La Fille Dont J’ai Rêvé Blanc, Crozes-Hermitage, 2020

Domaine Vendome, Les Pinets Blanc, Crozes-Hermitage, 2020

Domaine de la Ville Rouge, Inspiration, Crozes-Hermitage, 2020

Domaine Laurent Fayolle, Sens, Crozes-Hermitage, 2020

Domaine Melody, Friandise, Crozes-Hermitage, 2020

Châteauneuf-du-Pape

Château de la Gardine, Tradition Blanc, Châteauneuf-du-Pape, 2020

Clos du Mont-Olivet, Blanc, Châteauneuf-du-Pape, 2020

La Bastide St-Dominique, Chapelle, Châteauneuf-du-Pape, 2020

Château Sixtine, Cuvée du Vatican, Châteauneuf-du-Pape, 2020

Domaine Font de Courtedune, Châteauneuf-du-Pape, 2020

Domaine Porte Rouge, Châteauneuf-du-Pape, 2020

Gigondas, Vacqueyras & Beaumes de Venise

Château des Roques, Cuvée Blanche, Vacqueyras, 2020

Domaine La Fourmone, Le Fleurantine Blanc, Vacqueyras, 2020

Domaine du Terme, Vacqueyras, 2020

Château la Croix des Pins, Les Dessous des Dentelles, Gigondas, 2020

Domaine du Gour de Chaulé, Tradition, Gigondas, 2020

Domaine de la Ferme St Martin, Les Terres Jaunes, Beaumes de Venise, 2020

Rasteau, Cairanne & Vinsobres

Domaine Alary, L’Estevenas Blanc, Cairanne, 2020

Domaine A. Berthet-Rayne, Castel Mireio Blanc, Cairanne, 2020

Domaine des Amadieu, Garrigues, Cairanne, 2020

Domaine Pique-Basse, Rasteau, 2020

Domaine Constant-Duquesnoy, Vinsobres, 2020

Domaine Chaume Arnaud, Vinsobres, 2020

Lirac & Tavel

Domaine Castel Oualou, Blanc, Lirac, 2020

Domaine Lafond, Blanc, Lirac, 2020

Domaine les Carabiniers, Lunar Apogé Beige, Tavel, 2020

Domaine Maby, Prima Donna, Tavel, 2020

Château de Montfaucon, Lirac, 2020

Domaine Coudoulis, Dédicace, Lirac, 2020

See tasting notes and scores for Matt Walls’ best-value Rhône 2020 wines:

