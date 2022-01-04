Rhône 2020: best-value wines

In his Rhône 2020 vintage report Matt Walls found fresh, vibrant and deliciously drinkable wines across the Northern and Southern appellations, with many wines being approachable now.
Given that many wines won’t last as long as previous vintages such as 2016, 2017 and 2019, this could make the 2020s great value picks for immediate drinking.
Walls noted that this is the freshest vintage for whites since 2014, so lovers of white Rhône should seek out white Vacqueras, which are concentrated and energetic, and white Châteauneuf-du-Pape. White Crozes-Hermitage wines have vibrant and zesty aromatics and are particularly good value for money.
Rhône 2020 wines priced under £30 scoring 91+ points:
Cave de Tain, Fleur de Roc, St-Péray 2020 – £22 (based on 2019 prices)
Cave Julien Cécillon, Gemini, St-Péray 2020 – £20
Domaine Bernard Gripa, Blanc, St-Joseph, 2020 – £27.50 (based on 2019 prices)
Domaine Faury, Blanc, St-Joseph, 2020 – £24.25 (based on 2019 prices)
Domaine Faury, Hedonism Rouge, St-Joseph, 2020 – £23.13 (based on 2019 prices)
Domaine Jolivet, L’Instinct Rouge, St-Joseph, 2020 – £23.68
Domaine Gaylord Machon, La Fille Dont J’ai Rêvé Blanc, Crozes-Hermitage, 2020 – £24.95 (based on 2019 prices)
La Bastide St-Dominique, Chapelle, Châteauneuf-du-Pape, 2020 – £26.99 (based on 2019 prices)
Château Sixtine, Cuvée du Vatican, Châteauneuf-du-Pape, 2020 – £24
Château des Roques, Cuvée Blanche, Vacqueyras, 2020 – £19.95 (based on 2019 prices)
Château la Croix des Pins, Les Dessous des Dentelles, Gigondas, 2020 – £24 (based on 2019 prices)
Domaine des Amadieu, Garrigues, Cairanne, 2020 – £15.95 (based on 2019 prices)
Domaine Lafond, Blanc, Lirac, 2020 – £15.50
Domaine les Carabiniers, Lunar Apogé Beige, Tavel, 2020 – £16.95
Domaine Maby, Prima Donna, Tavel, 2020 – £12.50
Best-value Rhône 2020 wines by appellation
Below is Matt Walls’ list of some of the best-value Rhône 2020 wines.
Côte-Rôtie and Condrieu
Domaine Christophe Billon, Les Matisses, Condrieu 2020
Domaine Niero, Les Ravines, Condrieu 2020
Domaine Xavier Gérard, Arbuel, Condrieu 2020
Domaine du Monteillet, Fortis, Côte-Rôtie 2020
Domaine Faury, Revinescence, Côte-Rôtie 2020
Domaine Xavier Gérard, Côte-Rôtie 2020
Cornas and St-Péray
Cave de Tain, Fleur de Roc, St-Péray 2020
Cave Julien Cécillon, Gemini, St-Péray 2020
Domaine Laurent Fayolle, Montis, St-Péray 2020
Domaine Mucyn, Hypsos, Cornas 2020
Domaine Vincent Paris, Granit 30, Cornas 2020
Dumien-Serrette, Patou, Cornas 2020
St-Joseph
Domaine Bernard Gripa, Blanc, St-Joseph, 2020
Domaine Faury, Blanc, St-Joseph, 2020
Vignobles Chirat, Chays d’Oeuvre Blanc, St-Joseph, 2020
Domaine Faury, Hedonism Rouge, St-Joseph, 2020
Domaine Jolivet, L’Instinct Rouge, St-Joseph, 2020
Domaine Martine & Christian Rouchier, La Chave Rouge, St-Joseph, 2020
Hermitage
Domaine Belle, Blanc, Hermitage, 2020
Domaine Laurent Fayolle, Les Diognières Blanc, Hermitage, 2020
Ferraton Père & Fils, Les Miaux Blanc, Hermitage, 2020
Domaine Laurent Fayolle, Les Diognières, Hermitage, 2020
Ferraton Père & Fils, Les Miaux, Hermitage, 2020
Tardieu-Laurent, Hermitage, 2020
Crozes-Hermitage
Domaine Betton, Circé Blanc, Crozes-Hermitage, 2020
Domaine Gaylord Machon, La Fille Dont J’ai Rêvé Blanc, Crozes-Hermitage, 2020
Domaine Vendome, Les Pinets Blanc, Crozes-Hermitage, 2020
Domaine de la Ville Rouge, Inspiration, Crozes-Hermitage, 2020
Domaine Laurent Fayolle, Sens, Crozes-Hermitage, 2020
Domaine Melody, Friandise, Crozes-Hermitage, 2020
Châteauneuf-du-Pape
Château de la Gardine, Tradition Blanc, Châteauneuf-du-Pape, 2020
Clos du Mont-Olivet, Blanc, Châteauneuf-du-Pape, 2020
La Bastide St-Dominique, Chapelle, Châteauneuf-du-Pape, 2020
Château Sixtine, Cuvée du Vatican, Châteauneuf-du-Pape, 2020
Domaine Font de Courtedune, Châteauneuf-du-Pape, 2020
Domaine Porte Rouge, Châteauneuf-du-Pape, 2020
Gigondas, Vacqueyras & Beaumes de Venise
Château des Roques, Cuvée Blanche, Vacqueyras, 2020
Domaine La Fourmone, Le Fleurantine Blanc, Vacqueyras, 2020
Domaine du Terme, Vacqueyras, 2020
Château la Croix des Pins, Les Dessous des Dentelles, Gigondas, 2020
Domaine du Gour de Chaulé, Tradition, Gigondas, 2020
Domaine de la Ferme St Martin, Les Terres Jaunes, Beaumes de Venise, 2020
Rasteau, Cairanne & Vinsobres
Domaine Alary, L’Estevenas Blanc, Cairanne, 2020
Domaine A. Berthet-Rayne, Castel Mireio Blanc, Cairanne, 2020
Domaine des Amadieu, Garrigues, Cairanne, 2020
Domaine Pique-Basse, Rasteau, 2020
Domaine Constant-Duquesnoy, Vinsobres, 2020
Domaine Chaume Arnaud, Vinsobres, 2020
Lirac & Tavel
Domaine Castel Oualou, Blanc, Lirac, 2020
Domaine Lafond, Blanc, Lirac, 2020
Domaine les Carabiniers, Lunar Apogé Beige, Tavel, 2020
Domaine Maby, Prima Donna, Tavel, 2020
Château de Montfaucon, Lirac, 2020
Domaine Coudoulis, Dédicace, Lirac, 2020