St-Estèphe’s unsung heroes

Much has been written about recent cellar renovations at Châteaux Calon Ségur, Cos d’Estournel and Montrose. These three great estates from the northern Médoc appellation of St-Estèphe – along with fellow classified growths Châteaux Lafon Rochet and Cos Labory – serve as ‘motors’ for the appellation.

Scroll down for Panos Kakaviatos’ top wines from St-Estèphe

See Panos Kakaviatos’ top wines from St-Estèphe

You may also like