Much has been written about recent cellar renovations at Châteaux Calon Ségur, Cos d’Estournel and Montrose. These three great estates from the northern Médoc appellation of St-Estèphe – along with fellow classified growths Châteaux Lafon Rochet and Cos Labory – serve as ‘motors’ for the appellation.
St-Estèphe’s unsung heroes
Widespread investment and innovation across this northerly appellation has seen both its fame and wine quality increase. Panos Kakaviatos highlights the stars beyond the classed growths, and recommends wines to buy…