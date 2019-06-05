Decanter Premium Banner

Top 20 Bordeaux dry whites

Made from Sémillon and Sauvignon Blanc grapes, dry white Bordeaux ticks many boxes for wine lovers, with satisfying styles ranging from drink-it-now fresh to barrel-fermented keepers. Andy Howard MW selects his 20 favourite bottles…

Often the ‘poor relation’ when considering the Bordeaux wines, the region’s dry whites are certainly on the up. Given Bordeaux’s red wine dominance today, it is hard to believe that until the 1950s this was a white wine region. Entre-Deux-Mers, and the Sémillon grape, dominated with vast quantities of lacklustre whites produced using traditional winemaking methods. The devastating frost of 1956 changed everything, with large areas replanted to red varieties and a new approach to the market.

Scroll down for Andy Howard MW’s top 20 dry white Bordeaux wines

 

See Andy Howard MW’s top 20 dry white Bordeaux wines

