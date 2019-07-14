A recent tasting with Tua Rita’s owner, Stefano Frascolla was a great opportunity to taste through some of the wines from their nine-strong lineup.

The estate specialises in Bordeaux varieties, most notably in its 100% Merlot super Tuscan Redigaffi, although it also produces two 100% Syrah wines – the amphora-aged Keir and barrique-aged Per Sempre – while Sangiovese features in some blends plus the single-varietal Perlato del Bosco.

The majority of these latest releases are from the 2017 vintage, a hot and dry year producing smaller crops that usual, although the flagship Redigaffi is from the 2016 vintage – a year that Stefano believes is the best in 20 years for Tuscany.

Tua Rita latest releases:

