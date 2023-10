Washington State 2020: Vintage report and top-scoring wines

Despite the challenges faced by winemakers in 2020, including Covid-19 restrictions and wildfires affecting the US west coast, Washington State has produced a raft of wines balancing elegance and power, with present but accessible tannins. Decanter's US editor Clive Pursehouse reviews this warmer-than-average, low-yielding vintage and picks out the top wines from his extensive tastings.