Meet the sommelier… Philipp Reinstaller

Three years later, Reinstaller joined Dinner by Heston Blumenthal in London (also two Michelin stars), where he worked with Stefan Neumann MS and Vincenzo Arnese for nearly five years. During this time, he was promoted to assistant head sommelier, and achieved the SSA Master Sake Sommelier title. In 2021, he moved to Trivet (two stars) as head sommelier, passing the Master Sommelier Advanced exam the same year. In 2023, he joined the opening team of Raffles London at the OWO as the head sommelier for Mauro Colagreco.

Philipp Reinstaller profile photograph credit: Koray Firat

My first memorable wine experience

One of my earliest and most impactful wine moments happened about a decade ago, when I enjoyed the 1987 vintage Pinot Bianco from Cantina Terlan. I enjoyed it at Miil, a restaurant in Trentino-Alto Adige. The freshness and vitality of the wine astonished me.

My go-to everyday wines

I have a line-up of go-to wines that I enjoy regularly. My top five bottles at the moment are: Sattlerhof, Eichberg Sauvignon Blanc, Styria, Austria 2022; Kumeu River, Village Chardonnay, Auckland, New Zealand 2022; Strehn Blaufränkisch Rosé, Burgenland, Austria 2023; Thymiopoulos, Xinomavro Jeunes Vignes, Naoussa, Greece 2021; and Cosse Maisonneuve, Le Combal, Cahors, France 2019. These wines represent an ideal spectrum of vibrant flavours and regions.

My favourite supermarket buy

The Te Muna Road Pinot Noir 2019 from Craggy Range in Martinborough, New Zealand, is a standout. [UK supermarket] Waitrose often has it in stock it at around £25, and it offers a beautifully balanced, fruit-driven expression of Pinot Noir with refreshing acidity.

My most embarrassing moment at work

I once managed to half undress a guest by accident while helping them to remove their coat. To make matters worse, it happened at the table rather than at the restaurant entrance!

Pet hate

Sommeliers who overcomplicate wine for guests or try to make it about themselves are a real pet peeve. I believe a sommelier should enhance the dining experience, not overshadow it.

My death row request

I’d probably skip the wine and go for something a bit stronger – green chartreuse Tarragona. Paired with a Hong Kong-style French toast, it’s an indulgence I’d love to savour to the end.

Best food and wine match

At my restaurant right now, I’m particularly fond of our pairing of red oak lettuce with smoked haddock and a warm vermouth and cockles sauce, served alongside the Vinmouth Blanc 2021 made by 4 Ever Wine. The intense, savoury notes of the sauce and the aromatic, subtly sweet vermouth flavour come together beautifully, creating a harmonious and memorable match.

My fallback, quick after-work pairing

For a quick and satisfying bite, I usually just fix a plate of cheese and charcuterie. I’ll choose two wines to pair it with: François Rousset Martin’s La Chaux Chardonnay 2018 from Côtes du Jura for the cheese, and a glass of Domaine Jamet, Côtes du Rhône 2019 to complement the cured meats.

Wine I’m most proud of on my list

We recently acquired some Puligny-Montrachet Les Enseignères 2022 by Camille & Guillaume Boillot – their first vintage – and I’m thrilled to have it on the list. It’s a wine I’m genuinely excited about.

The wine on my list that never fails to surprise guests

Our Grüner Veltliner Lust Elafonisi 2020, crafted by Clemens and Lukas Strobl in Austria’s Wagram region, always catches guests off guard. It has a hint of skin contact and extended lees ageing, making it an unconventional Grüner. Guests are consistently surprised by its versatility, especially when paired with our pumpkin, sage and monkfish dish.

Wines I’d avoid on a restaurant list

Half-bottles can be tricky – they sometimes develop too quickly. I prefer offering a broader selection of wines by the glass instead.

Region that excites me most

At the moment Kakheti in Georgia has my full attention right now. I’m a big fan of amber wines, and after visiting Georgia last year, I’m even more captivated by the region’s rich tradition, remarkable hospitality and distinctive wines.

What I really don’t enjoy drinking

For me, balance is key. Any wine lacking harmony, regardless of grape or style, doesn’t appeal to me.

The wine regions that offer the best value for money, in my view

Vinho Verde in Portugal, Naoussa in Greece and Kakheti in Georgia are producing exceptional wines at great value. Additionally, I believe that Madeira and Sherry remain underappreciated for their diversity and quality.

My favourite wine region to visit, and my go-to spots once I’m there

A dream day trip would start in Porto with a bifana [a traditional Portuguese pork sandwich] and a Super Bock beer at Conga, a famous restaurant located in the heart of the city, followed by a refreshing Port and tonic by the river. I would then spend the rest of the day in the Douro valley. On the way back, I’d stop at O Gaveto, which has views over the Douro river, for seafood rice with some aged Niepoort Coche – a perfect end to the day.

