Decanter has released its first tranche of Bordeaux 2016 wine ratings, for the Médoc appellations of St-Estèphe, Pauillac, St-Julien and Margaux. See the notes below, and check back for more appellations in the next couple of days.

It’s clear from the barrel samples that Bordeaux 2016 is a vintage to be reckoned with.

Click into the posts below to see Jane Anson’s first selection of Bordeaux 2016 wine ratings and tasting notes from the recent en primeur tastings.

We begin with St-Estèphe, Pauillac, St-Julien and Margaux, but many more appellations will be covered in the next few days.

Bordeaux en primeur explained

Jane Anson’s notes and ratings

Special thanks to Miguel Lecuona, Texas-based wine taster and photojournalist, for providing transport for Jane during en primeur week.