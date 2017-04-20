Bordeaux en primeur: Margaux 2016 wines

See Jane Anson's en primeur tasting notes for the Margaux 2016 wines...

Margaux 2016
The issue for Margaux in 2016 is that the 2015 wines were so exceptional.

It’s a nice problem to have, but in most cases estates have not improved upon the quality they had last year.

The style is more elegant, fresh and juicy in 2016 compared to the rich succulence of 2015, and there are many successes.

The wines

*Dry white wines of Margaux estates are included in this list, but dry whites cannot officially be classed as part of the appellation. 

**Click on the wines to see the full tasting note.

Château Margaux, Margaux, Pavillon Blanc, Bordeaux, 2016

Château Margaux, Margaux, Pavillon Blanc, Bordeaux, 2016

They started harvesting the whites here on 8th September, three or four days earlier than last year and earlier than planned after checking the acidity levels - an excellent decision as this is easily one of the best white wines of Bordeaux this year...

Points 96
Château Durfort-Vivens, Margaux, 2ème Cru Classé, 2016

Château Durfort-Vivens, Margaux, 2ème Cru Classé, 2016

Now biodynamically certified by Demeter as of the 2016 vintage, this has a full 70% Cabernet Sauvignon, 25% Merlot and 5% Cabernet Franc. This was a great year for Cabernet, certainly as you move further up the Médoc, and it is flexing its muscles here. I just love this, it…

Points 94
Château Kirwan, Margaux, 3ème Cru Classé, Bordeaux, 2016

Château Kirwan, Margaux, 3ème Cru Classé, Bordeaux, 2016

This is an effortlessly elegant and classy Margaux. Real structure where the tannins hold without being intrusive, close to the 2015 in quality. They have new cellars here, so lots to look forward to over the next decade as they really begin to benefit from the extra....

Points 93
Château Palmer, Margaux, Alter Ego de Palmer, 2016

Château Palmer, Margaux, Alter Ego de Palmer, 2016

Palmer lost 20% of its crop in the spring, and the Merlot was affected more than the Cabernet so there is only around half as much Alter Ego as normal. The yield here is 29hl/ha, so a lot less than most of Margaux, mainly due to vineyard rebalancing after moving…

Points 93
Château Labégorce, Margaux, Bordeaux, France, 2016

Château Labégorce, Margaux, Bordeaux, France, 2016

Deep, rich extraction, black cherry in colour with very well controlled aromatics of damson and creamy cappuccino. This is a gorgeous wine and there are going to be many many fans of the contemporary but utterly controlled and well judged flavours on display here. Luscious and ...

Points 93

