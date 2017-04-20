Bordeaux en primeur: Margaux 2016 wines

See Jane Anson's en primeur tasting notes for the Margaux 2016 wines...
The issue for Margaux in 2016 is that the 2015 wines were so exceptional.
It’s a nice problem to have, but in most cases estates have not improved upon the quality they had last year.
The style is more elegant, fresh and juicy in 2016 compared to the rich succulence of 2015, and there are many successes.
The wines
*Dry white wines of Margaux estates are included in this list, but dry whites cannot officially be classed as part of the appellation.
**Click on the wines to see the full tasting note.
Château Palmer, Margaux, 3ème Cru Classé, Bordeaux, 2016
The grand vin represents 65% of production in 2016, the highest ever. It has many similarities in style with the 2001 and 1986, being a classically styled wine full of...
Château Margaux, Margaux, 1er Cru Classé, Bordeaux, 2016
It's unusual to have this intensity, freshness and integration of tannins at such a young age, but that is the beauty of 2016 in the best cases...
Château Margaux, Margaux, Pavillon Blanc, Bordeaux, 2016
They started harvesting the whites here on 8th September, three or four days earlier than last year and earlier than planned after checking the acidity levels - an excellent decision as this is easily one of the best white wines of Bordeaux this year...
Château d'Issan, Margaux, 3ème Cru Classé, Bordeaux, 2016
Beautiful violet and lilac-tinted edging to the colour, a promisng sign of a vibrant, balanced wine, and it absolutely delivers on the palate...
Château Prieuré-Lichine, Margaux, 4ème Cru Classé, 2016
This beautiful Margaux might not exceed the 2015 but it is undeniably doing a good job of keeping up. It combines elegance and richness, with extremely well extracted deep fruits and plenty...
Château Rauzan-Ségla, Margaux, 2ème Cru Classé, 2016
This is a Rauzan-Ségla with a powerful, streamlined throb. The two Rauzan neighbours (Ségla and Gassies) give...
Château Brane-Cantenac, Margaux, 2ème Cru Classé, 2016
Gorgeous campsite woodsmoke effect on the nose and the effect, as is so often the case with Brane, is that their use of oak ageing is extremely cleverly ...
Château Durfort-Vivens, Margaux, 2ème Cru Classé, 2016
Now biodynamically certified by Demeter as of the 2016 vintage, this has a full 70% Cabernet Sauvignon, 25% Merlot and 5% Cabernet Franc. This was a great year for Cabernet, certainly as you move further up the Médoc, and it is flexing its muscles here. I just love this, it…
Château Cantenac-Brown, Margaux, 3ème Cru Classé, 2016
This is an elegant and beautifully balanced wine with plush damson aromatics and a punch of fruit that is totally captivating. The soft but extensive tannins of 2016 are...
Château Giscours, Margaux, 3ème Cru Classé, 2016
Giscours has been hitting it out of the park for a number of vintages now, and we are squarely back in this territory for the 2016. Firm tannins, among the biggest in the appellation, but not...
Château Kirwan, Margaux, 3ème Cru Classé, Bordeaux, 2016
This is an effortlessly elegant and classy Margaux. Real structure where the tannins hold without being intrusive, close to the 2015 in quality. They have new cellars here, so lots to look forward to over the next decade as they really begin to benefit from the extra....
Château Palmer, Margaux, Alter Ego de Palmer, 2016
Palmer lost 20% of its crop in the spring, and the Merlot was affected more than the Cabernet so there is only around half as much Alter Ego as normal. The yield here is 29hl/ha, so a lot less than most of Margaux, mainly due to vineyard rebalancing after moving…
Château Marquis d'Alesme, Margaux, 3ème Cru Classé, 2016
There has been a lot of investment in this property from the all-female team, from owner Nathalie Perrodo to winemaker Marjolaine Maurice-de Coninck...
Château Dauzac, Margaux, 5ème Cru Classé, Bordeaux, 2016
Tucked into the southern tip of the Margaux appellation in the commune of Labarde, home to Dauzac, Siran and Giscours...
Château Lascombes, Margaux, 2ème Cru Classé, 2016
Some beautiful aromatics going on here, this has the sexy, ripe focus that is a signature of this property under consultant Michel Rolland and...
Château Siran, Margaux, Cru Bourgeois Exceptionnel, 2016
A highly attractive vintage for Siran, with a darkly spiced frame coming from a high 9% of Petit Verdot (a grape that did particularly well in 2016)...
Château Labégorce, Margaux, Bordeaux, France, 2016
Deep, rich extraction, black cherry in colour with very well controlled aromatics of damson and creamy cappuccino. This is a gorgeous wine and there are going to be many many fans of the contemporary but utterly controlled and well judged flavours on display here. Luscious and ...
Château Malescot-St-Exupery, Margaux, 3ème Cru Classé, 2016
Some coffee bean smudges across the nose give this a sexy, appealing edge right off the bat, followed up by chewy tannins that manage to hold the by...