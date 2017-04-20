Bordeaux en primeur: Margaux 2016 wines

See Jane Anson's en primeur tasting notes for the Margaux 2016 wines...

The issue for Margaux in 2016 is that the 2015 wines were so exceptional.

It’s a nice problem to have, but in most cases estates have not improved upon the quality they had last year.

The style is more elegant, fresh and juicy in 2016 compared to the rich succulence of 2015, and there are many successes.

More like this

The wines

*Dry white wines of Margaux estates are included in this list, but dry whites cannot officially be classed as part of the appellation.

**Click on the wines to see the full tasting note.