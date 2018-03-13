The three Léovilles of Bordeaux: Full profiles and ratings

They may have their own identities but this unique trio of châteaux that form the magical Léoville estate in Bordeaux also have much in common. Premium members can read Jane's in-depth profile and tasting notes below.

The St-Julien appellation might not be in possession of a first growth château, but that really doesn’t seem to hold it back unduly.

It manages all the same to be among the most alluring stretches of land in Bordeaux, running from the Juillac stream to the north that serves as the tiny border (you could wade across it in pretty much one step) between St-Julien and Pauillac, down 5km southwards to the Jalle du Nord.

The area is noted for its extremely regular and deep Günzian gravel dating from the last ice age, when woolly mammoths roamed and the continents finally settled into their current positions.