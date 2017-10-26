Decanter Premium launches with exclusive fine wine ratings

This week sees the online launch of our Decanter Premium membership offer, bringing you regular and exclusive ratings and tastings on hundreds of fine wines for your cellar plus advice on what to drink now, exciting discoveries and where to buy them. Find out more below...

Decanter Premium offers access to over 1,000 new wine reviews every month

Fine wine tastings exclusively available online

Full Decanter magazine articles online

Priority booking for Decanter events

Decanter Premium is something we have been working on for a long time and are very excited about. Mainly, because we believe it will add considerable value to anyone who loves and buys fine wine.

So why sign up?

The main reason is because each month, Premium members will get access to over 1,000 new, fine wine tasting notes – all written and curated by our expert team of tasters and editors.

This includes exclusive vertical tastings, such as Jane Anson’s report on Château Figeac going back to 1949 published this week, plus a regular mix of new releases, producer profiles, regional horizontals, vintage reports and the magazine’s latest Panel Tastings.

We’ll also provide a selected blend of classical, well-known names alongside more eclectic, exciting discovery wines. You’ll find longer tasting notes with more context and technical information in our Premium section, as well as UK and US stockist links where possible.

Alongside tasting notes, you can read full articles from the latest issue of Decanter magazine. Plus, you’ll be first in the queue when it comes to booking tickets at Decanter tasting events with some of the world’s top producers – like the upcoming, sold-out masterclass with Krug at our November Fine Wine Encounter.

If you’re already a magazine subscriber, you’ll get a discount code for Premium membership in the December 2017 issue – which will be hot off the press in the next few days.

Premium articles published this week so far include:

Because the wines have just been tasted and rated by our independent experts, they’ll provide an ever-increasing database helping you to make the most informed decisions on what to buy, drink and cellar.

Coming up, we have a selection of just-bottled Bordeaux 2015 wines, starting with those at Cru Bourgeois and ‘value’ level before following up with the top classified estates next month.

We will also be featuring a stellar and exclusive tasting of 21 Comtes de Champagne vintages by our international tastings director, Christelle Guibert, which would add panache to most Christmas dinner tables and New Year gatherings.

You’ll also be able find William Kelley’s extensive ratings on Oregon Pinot Noir, before he produces a major report on Burgundy 2016 en primeur.

Meanwhile, Matt Walls has been busy tasting up and down the Rhône Valley and will be writing about the region’s best 2016 wines from North to South.

In addition to all that, you’ll be able to see the latest in-depth notes and magazine articles from all your favourite Decanter writers, including Andrew Jefford, Sarah-Jane Evans MW, Patricio Tapia, Peter Richards MW, Richard Baudains, Stephen Brook and Sarah Ahmed.

Signing up is simple and easy to do. Moreover, if you do it today, you will receive an early bird discount.

I really hope you’ll join us and give Decanter Premium a try.

John Stimpfig is Decanter’s content director.