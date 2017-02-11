Koshu is Japan's native grape variety. Could its time be coming? Low in alcohol, crisp and delicate, it certainly ticks a lot of boxes...
Japan may be better known for its sake, but its national grape, Koshu, has been picking up awards for several years, mostly under the radar.
Decanter’s Tasting team has selected five wineries to watch out for following a recent tasting hosted in London by Koshu of Japan.
It is surprising to see that such a new style over here in the West has been around for a long time in Japan, with our top five wineries all being founded in the five decades spanning the 1880s to the 1930s.
Japanese Koshu: Wineries to watch
Katsunuma Jyozo, Aruga Branca, Brilhante, Katsunuma, Yamanashi 2013
Katsunuma Jyozo was founded in 1937. This Champagne method sparkling wine under the Aruga Branca label has a yeasty, brioche…
Grace Wine, Koshu Private Reserve, Katsunuma, Yamanashi 2016
Founded in 1923, Grace Wines is perhaps the best known Japanese winery, and the previous two vintages of Private Reserve…
Tomi No Oka Winery, Koshu, Tomi No Oka, Yamanashi 2015
Apple, pear and subtle spice aromas lead into a palate of lemon and green apple fruits that are accompanied by…
Kurambon Wine, Sol Lucet Koshu, Yamanashi 2016
Kurambon Wine was founded in 1913, originally operating as a cooperative until 1962. Yeasty, creamy citrus fruits abound on the…
Lumière, Hikari Koshu, Yamanashi 2015
Lumière are the oldest family-owned winery in Japan, founded in 1885. They received a Japanese Royal Warrant in 1918, and…
Yamanashi, home of Koshu
Koshu is a native Japanese grape variety that has been grown domestically for centuries, but only used for winemaking since 1874. It now covers 480 hectares of vineyards in Japan, with 95% grown in the Yamanashi prefecture, in the shadow of Mount Fuji.
Viticulture
During the growing season, typhoons can bring a lot of rain which threatens the bunches with rot. This is countered by training the vines high above the ground on a pergola system to encourage airflow. Some vineyards even adorn individual bunches with hats that protect them from rain; an incredible display of attention to detail!
Flavour
A delicate and aromatic grape variety, Koshu produces refreshing still and sparkling wines that display distinctly Eastern flavours such as yuzu and creamed rice. Suffice to say, thanks to the high acidity and lightness of this variety, it is a perfect pairing for Japanese cuisine, particularly sushi.
For further information, please visit www.koshuofjapan.co.uk.