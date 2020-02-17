On a cold February Monday evening in Manhattan, 28 friends and members of Harvardwood (Harvard University alumni in the arts, media and entertainment industries) gathered to enjoy the wines of Albert Bichot and Joseph Drouhin and celebrate the launch of my new book The 100 Burgundy.
At the forefront of change: Joseph Drouhin & Albert Bichot plus 8 top wines
A recent tasting led Jeannie Cho Lee MW to compare two of Burgundy's most well-known négociants, discovering a renewed focus on quality over quantity and how they're keeping up with dramatic changes in both vineyards and wine cellars...