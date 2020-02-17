PREMIUM

At the forefront of change: Joseph Drouhin & Albert Bichot plus 8 top wines

A recent tasting led Jeannie Cho Lee MW to compare two of Burgundy's most well-known négociants, discovering a renewed focus on quality over quantity and how they're keeping up with dramatic changes in both vineyards and wine cellars...
Jeannie Cho Lee MW Jeannie Cho Lee MW

On a cold February Monday evening in Manhattan, 28 friends and members of Harvardwood (Harvard University alumni in the arts, media and entertainment industries) gathered to enjoy the wines of Albert Bichot and Joseph Drouhin and celebrate the launch of my new book The 100 Burgundy.

See Jeannie Cho Lee MW’s top Drouhin and Bichot tasting notes and scores

You may also like

Top red Burgundy comparative tasting: 2003 & 2004
A Decanter guide to Chablis Premier Cru
Identifying the best Burgundy vineyards
Best value 2018 white Burgundy en primeur to buy
Best value 2018 red Burgundy en primeur to buy

Latest Wine News