A look at Australia’s Fine Wine from Family Producers

In 2010, a band of 11 leading Australian multi-generational family wine producers with more than 1,200 years of collective winemaking experience combined under the Australia’s First Families of Wine (AFFW) banner. Their purpose? To quash the notion ‘that Australia and fine wine don’t go together… we want to bring perception and reality together’, said then chairman Alister Purbrick of Tahbilk in Victoria.

That objective was firmly achieved at a recent tasting in London where the group members each showcased one of their museum-release flagship wines.

Tasting flagship Australian Wines from the AFFW members:

Members of Australia’s First Families of Wine Brown Brothers (Victoria)

Campbells (Rutherglen, Victoria)

d’Arenberg (McLaren Vale, South Australia)

Henschke (Eden Valley, South Australia)

Howard Park (Margaret River, Western Australia)

Jim Barry (Clare Valley, South Australia)

McWilliam’s Mount Pleasant (Hunter Valley, New South Wales)

Tahbilk (Nagambie Lakes, Victoria)

Tyrrell’s (Hunter Valley, New South Wales)

Wakefield (Clare Valley, South Australia)

Yalumba (Barossa, South Australia)

You may also like: