Barolo 2006: Panel tasting results

Stephen Brook, Nicholas Clerc MS and Aldo Fiordelli tasted 29, rating six outstanding and 16 highly recommended.

With only 29 wines to be tasted, our judges agreed it was impossible to draw any broad conclusions as to which of the Barolo communes performed the best. But in fact, the top 10 featured at least one wine from each of the major Barolo communes, with six wines in all awarded an Outstanding score.

Entry criteria: Producers and UK agents were invited to submit their 2006 Barolo wines, either blended or single-vineyard

Barolo 2006: The top scorers

The Judges

Stephen Brook

Brook is a Decanter contributing editor and the DWWA Regional Chair for Piedmont. The author of almost 40 books in all, he has won several awards for his work in wine. He fully revised the last two editions of Hugh Johnson’s Wine Companion, and his definitive study The Complete Bordeaux is now in its third edition.

Nicolas Clerc MS

Clerc is a wine buyer for Armit Wines. A Master Sommelier since 2010, he is the current president of the sommelier arm of the UK Academy of Food & Wine Service, and a board member at the Court of Master Sommeliers Europe. He won UK Sommelier of the Year in 2007.

Aldo Fiordelli

A certified sommelier since 2003, Fiordelli is a widely published Italian journalist, wine writer and author, and a DWWA judge. Editor of the L’Espresso restaurant and wine guide, he also writes for Civiltà del Bere, Italy’s oldest Italian wine magazine. In 2017 he was named Chevalier de l’Ordre des Coteaux de Champagne.

