Following on from the recently re-published Barolo 2010 panel tasting, we have delved deeper into our archive to bring Premium subscribers the Barolo 2009 results - lauded by our experts as a vintage that confirms Barolo's greatness. See the full report with all 140 tasting notes and scores below.



Published in the November 2013 issue of Decanter magazine and now available online and in full, exclusively for Premium subscribers.

140 Barolo 2009 wines tasted, with nine rated Outstanding

‘Quite an achievement when you consider the vintage conditions,’ agreed our panel of Paolo Basso, Ian D’Agata and Michael Garner

Barolo 2009 vintage summary:

Rating by Stephen Brook in 2018

Drink or Keep A hot year, delivering lush succulent wines, but with moderate acidity. Can already be enjoyed for their abundant fruitiness. 4.5/5

Summary

This was a tasting that confirmed Barolo’s general greatness. Encouragingly, we saw top performances from a mix of more established and younger producers, reports Ian D’Agata in Decanter’s November 2013 issue…

An admirable performance, everyone agreed. I was surprised by just how luscious and downright enjoyable almost all the wines were – and, though they might not be the most ageworthy Barolos of the past few decades, the better wines will improve over the next 10 years and have enough acid and tannic spine to age for another 20.

Quick link See all 140 wines from this panel tasting

A number of very interesting observations arise. First, that great Barolos were…

