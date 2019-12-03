The best Brunello di Montalcino wines: Expert reviews

Brunello di Montalcino is one of the three key Sangiovese-based wines of Tuscany – the other two being Chianti and Vino Nobile di Montepulciano. Brunello is arguably the finest of the three, and is one of Italy’s most famous wines in its own right.

Known for its elegant yet concentrated fruits and powerful, structured style, Brunello is a fantastic wine to cellar and often requires several years for the tannins to soften and the flavours to develop complexity. This is especially true of the Riservas, which tend to be made from an estate’s best fruit and are aged in oak for at least an extra 12 months, but often longer.

Brunello’s balance of earthy, autumnal flavours with fine, plentiful tannins and Sangiovese’s typical high acidity makes it a great choice for the dinner table, and at this time of year it really starts to shine. Try pairing the Brunellos below with venison stew, shoulder of lamb, wild garlic and ricotta ravioli with lamb soup, or mushroom risotto.

The best Brunello di Montalcino: Decanter’s expert recommendations

The wines below are our experts’ top-rated Brunello di Montalcino wines, 96 points and above.

