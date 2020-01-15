PREMIUM

Best Burgundy 2018 premier cru wines

Look beyond the headline-grabbing grand cru wines from Burgundy's 2018 vintage and you'll find a raft of brilliant premier crus. We've pulled together the top premier cru wines tasted by Tim Atkin MW for his 2018 Burgundy en primeur report...
Tim Atkin MW Tim Atkin MW

Take a glimpse at Tim Atkin’s Burgundy 2018 en primeur report and the majority of the top-scoring wines come from grand cru vineyards. This comes as no surprise, but scratch the surface and you’ll find a raft of highly-rated wines from premier cru sites.

Tim Atkin’s top Burgundy premier cru wines from 2018:

You may also like

Burgundy 2018 en primeur: Full report
Best Burgundy 2018: Top scores
Top 2018 Côte de Nuits en primeur wines
Top 2018 Côte de Beaune en primeur wines
Top 2018 Côte Chalonnaise & Mâconnais en primeur wines
Chablis 2018: Full vintage report plus top scoring wines