Take a glimpse at Tim Atkin’s Burgundy 2018 en primeur report and the majority of the top-scoring wines come from grand cru vineyards. This comes as no surprise, but scratch the surface and you’ll find a raft of highly-rated wines from premier cru sites.
Best Burgundy 2018 premier cru wines
Look beyond the headline-grabbing grand cru wines from Burgundy's 2018 vintage and you'll find a raft of brilliant premier crus. We've pulled together the top premier cru wines tasted by Tim Atkin MW for his 2018 Burgundy en primeur report...