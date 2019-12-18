Five Tuscan vintages to drink now

Portrayed by sun-soaked landscapes, Tuscany appears to be an idyllic place to grow grapes. It is. But that doesn’t mean it is immune to vintage variation. Like many regions around the globe, Tuscany has experienced even greater extremes in the last couple of decades – from unseasonably cool, rainy weather one year to heatwave and drought the next.

See Michaela’s top Tuscan selections

You may also like

Matt Walls’ top 10 fine wines of 2019

The best Brunello di Montalcino wines: Expert reviews

Antinori masterclass: Super Tuscans from 1999 to 2013