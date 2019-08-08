PREMIUM

Global Blanc de Blancs: Panel tasting results

It wasn’t all about Chardonnay, and our judges relished the wide range of styles and fruit characters on show, awarding high scores across the board. Simon Field MW reports...
Simon Field MW

Entry criteria: Producers and UK agents were asked to submit dry sparkling wines made in the traditional method from only white grapes.

The verdict

It was a very positive set of results, though it’s fair to point out that the majority of the wines tasted were from Europe, with only five in total from US and Australia combined and none from that stalwart of traditionally made fizz, Tasmania. A shame, as where there was healthy New World representation, ie South Africa, more than half the submissions (four of seven) scored 90pts or more.

Top Blanc de blancs from the panel tasting:

