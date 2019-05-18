Decanter Premium Banner

PREMIUM

Malbec across the Andes

East or west of the mountains, finding the right site is key to bringing the best out of this in-vogue variety, says Alejandro Iglesias...

First published in the October 2017 issue of Decanter

Twenty years ago, few people would have been able to envisage just how Malbec would evolve. The variety, which had been neglected for decades in its homeland, and only rarely used in red blends in other countries – such as Vega Sicilia in Spain and California’s Opus One – is today grown successfully not only in Argentina, but also in Chile, Australia, South Africa and the US. And in its native territory in Cahors, southwest France, Malbec wines are regaining the spotlight after spending centuries in the shadows.

 

You may also like

Best South American wines under £15/$20
South America’s top 10 winemakers
Great value Malbec from Argentina: A buying guide
South American Riesling: Expert’s Choice
Argentina’s mountain wines: Calchaquí Valley reds