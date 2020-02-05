Pelaverga Verduno: Piedmont’s hidden treasure

<a href="https:\/\/www.decanter.com\/wine\/grape-varieties\/pelaverga-grape\/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Pelaverga<\/a> is one of those rarities that, regardless of taste, trying it for the first time is a special treat.\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n[subscriber-content]Very little wine is produced from the 18ha that make up Pelaverga Verduno. One of Italy's smallest DOCs, it only produced around 13,000 cases in 2017. Verduno and the Colline Saluzzesi DOC in Cuneo are the only locations this indigenous red variety can be found.The Pelaverga Verduno DOC, granted in 1995, covers the town of Verduno and extends to parts of neighbouring Roddi and La Morra.\r\n\r\nThe grape's history dates back centuries. Traditionally, it would be co-planted and co-blended with the region's other red varieties and it took until 1972 for a dedicated Pelaverga vineyard to be planted, by Castello di Verduno.\r\n\r\nOnly a handful of producers continue to nurture these vines, which isn't a surprise considering how much Nebbiolo grown here is worth. But their dedication is rewarded with some special wines: upon tasting, it's clear that these obscure reds are bustling with intensity, energy, acidity and, most of all, fragrance. Not just scents of red fruits, but of black pepper and even Angostura bitters in the case of GB Burlotto's impressive bottling. The mouthfeel is light-to-medium-bodied, soft and textured, the fruit flavours have surprising intensity and the tannins are minimal, giving just enough structure to make it a good food wine. And, like other light reds, <a href="https:\/\/www.decanter.com\/decanter-best\/best-red-wine-chilled-316301\/">you can even chill this down.<\/a>\r\n\r\nPelaverga can't be compared to anything else out there, although at a push you could say it combines the best qualities of cru Beaujolais, Italian Frappato and German Sp\u00e4tburgunder.\r\n\r\n[breakout]\r\n<h3><strong>Pelaverga: Factbox<\/strong><\/h3>\r\nFirst dedicated vineyard planted in 1972\r\n\r\nPelaverga Verduno DOC granted in 1995\r\n\r\n18ha planted in Verduno, Roddi & La Morra\r\n\r\n[\/breakout]\r\n\r\n[\/subscriber-content] \r\n\r\n<hr \/>\r\n\r\n<h2>Five Pelaverga wines to try:<\/h2>\r\n[wine-collection]\r\n\r\n<hr \/>\r\n\r\n<h3 style="text-align: center"><strong>You may also like:<\/strong><\/h3>\r\n<h3 style="text-align: center"><a href="https:\/\/www.decanter.com\/premium\/monferace-grignolino-419982\/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Resurrecting Monferace Grignolino in Piedmont<\/a><\/h3>\r\n<h3 style="text-align: center"><a href="https:\/\/www.decanter.com\/premium\/damilano-raviole-barolos-forgotten-cru-419811\/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Introducing Damilano\u2019s Raviole cru: A new Barolo<\/a><\/h3>\r\n<h3 style="text-align: center"><a href="https:\/\/www.decanter.com\/premium\/barbaresco-terroir-430837\/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">How terroir makes a difference in Barbaresco<\/a><\/h3>