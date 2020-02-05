PREMIUM

Pelaverga Verduno: Piedmont’s hidden treasure

The hills around the commune of Verduno are home to a rare grape, made into wine by some of Piedmont's most notable producers...
James Button James Button

Pelaverga is one of those rarities that, regardless of taste, trying it for the first time is a special treat.

 

Five Pelaverga wines to try:

