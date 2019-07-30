Producer profile: Mount Eden Vineyards

A week after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding last year, Jeffrey Patterson, owner and winemaker of California’s Mount Eden Vineyards, learned that the royal couple had served one of his Pinot Noirs at their wedding reception.

‘It was like a judgement,’ says Patterson. ‘We were out front on the world stage.’ With Mount Eden’s long, layered, 75-year history and critically acclaimed, terroir-driven wines, it totally deserves to be there.

