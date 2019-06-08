To celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2019, Wakefield Estate – Taylors in Australia and New Zealand – has released a new wine that the company boldly claims is its best wine yet. Named Wakefield The Legacy, it’s quite a departure in stylistic terms: suavely textured, elegant, with great length, complexity and fine-grained tannins.
Producer profile: Wakefield Estate
Internationally renowned for its big, bold wines – with the medals to prove it – Wakefield is showing no signs of slowing in its bid for world domination, finds Huon Hooke…