Many great wines have made a success of blending different grape varieties: think Bordeaux, Châteauneuf-du-Pape, the majority of Rioja, most Super Tuscans…the list goes on.

But for wine lovers, some of the most pleasurable moments can be derived from single-varietal wines – which brings us into the realms of Burgundy, Barolo, Californian Cabernet, German Riesling and Hermitage – among many others, of course.

The selection

Below are some of the best single-varietal wines to have impressed our experts recently, from Hunter Valley Semillon, South African Chenin Blanc and barrel-fermented Assyrtiko, to Santa Barbara Pinot Noir, McLaren Vale Grenache and single-vineyard Barolo.

Top single-varietal wines to try, tasted by Decanter experts:

