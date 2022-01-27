Top 10 best-value Brunello di Montalcino 2017 wines

Best value Brunello di Montalcino 2017 wines

Casisano

Purchased by the Tommasi family in 2015, Casisano’s high altitude vineyards perform well in warm vintages. The 2017 shows a mid-weight, fragrant version of the vintage.

Castiglion del Bosco

Winemaker since 2003, Cecilia Leoneschi has guided this property through organic certification. In 2017, she delivers an estate bottling that unabashedly captures the character of the vintage.

Cortonesi

Cortonesi’s La Mannella bottling hails from parcels close to the Montosoli hill. The 2017 includes the estate’s oldest plot, planted in 1983, which is destined for Riserva only in the best vintages.

Fattoi

A dependable producer in Montalcino’s southwest, Fattoi sits directly adjacent to the illustrious estates of Soldera and Gaja’s Pieve di Santa Restituta. The 2017 demonstrates charm and character at a very affordable price.

Franco Pacenti

Now in the hands of the young and promising third generation, this estate is located northeast of Montalcino. Water-retaining clay soils and a relatively cool micro-climate helped counter the extremes of the vintage.

Il Poggione

Winemaker Fabrizio Bindocci and his son Alessandro skillfully assembled the best from the estate’s 125 hectares, including grapes from the prized Paganelli vineyard which typically goes into a Riserva.

Padelletti

An historic estate with winemaking roots in Montalcino going back to the 16th century. Given their pedigree and performance, these traditionally crafted wines remain relatively modest in price.

SassodiSole

Agronomist Roberto Terzuoli made his first Brunello in 2001 while working with Franco Biondi-Santi. With the 2017 vintage, the Torrenieri-located estate received organic certification.

Talenti

Riccardo Talenti consistently crafts fragrant Brunello that express the generous warmth of Montalcino’s south without sacrificing balance and purity. The 2017 is no exception.

Val di Suga

In 2017, Val di Suga’s Andrea Lonardi decided not to bottle the estate’s three single parcels separately, instead amalgamating the best into the estate Brunello.