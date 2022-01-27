Top 10 best-value Brunello di Montalcino 2017 wines

Michaela Morris’ full Brunello di Montalcino 2017 report notes how, despite the arid weather conditions, some excellent wines were made in 2017 thanks to the judicious decisions made by producers.
She also notes that ‘while the wines may lack the precision and intricate details of the best vintages, they are exuberant, immediate and upfront in their charms.’
Below, Michaela highlights her top 10 value Brunello di Montalcino 2017 picks from the 80 wines tasted for her vintage report.
Best value Brunello di Montalcino 2017 wines
Casisano
Purchased by the Tommasi family in 2015, Casisano’s high altitude vineyards perform well in warm vintages. The 2017 shows a mid-weight, fragrant version of the vintage.
Castiglion del Bosco
Winemaker since 2003, Cecilia Leoneschi has guided this property through organic certification. In 2017, she delivers an estate bottling that unabashedly captures the character of the vintage.
Cortonesi
Cortonesi’s La Mannella bottling hails from parcels close to the Montosoli hill. The 2017 includes the estate’s oldest plot, planted in 1983, which is destined for Riserva only in the best vintages.
Fattoi
A dependable producer in Montalcino’s southwest, Fattoi sits directly adjacent to the illustrious estates of Soldera and Gaja’s Pieve di Santa Restituta. The 2017 demonstrates charm and character at a very affordable price.
Franco Pacenti
Now in the hands of the young and promising third generation, this estate is located northeast of Montalcino. Water-retaining clay soils and a relatively cool micro-climate helped counter the extremes of the vintage.
Il Poggione
Winemaker Fabrizio Bindocci and his son Alessandro skillfully assembled the best from the estate’s 125 hectares, including grapes from the prized Paganelli vineyard which typically goes into a Riserva.
Padelletti
An historic estate with winemaking roots in Montalcino going back to the 16th century. Given their pedigree and performance, these traditionally crafted wines remain relatively modest in price.
SassodiSole
Agronomist Roberto Terzuoli made his first Brunello in 2001 while working with Franco Biondi-Santi. With the 2017 vintage, the Torrenieri-located estate received organic certification.
Talenti
Riccardo Talenti consistently crafts fragrant Brunello that express the generous warmth of Montalcino’s south without sacrificing balance and purity. The 2017 is no exception.
Val di Suga
In 2017, Val di Suga’s Andrea Lonardi decided not to bottle the estate’s three single parcels separately, instead amalgamating the best into the estate Brunello.