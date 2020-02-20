PREMIUM

Top Bordeaux 2017 wines in the bottle: Right Bank report

This isn't a vintage for long ageing but many wines will give 'great drinking pleasure' and there are similarities with 2001 and 2011, says Jane Anson, who stands by her en primeur vintage assessment. Read in-depth tasting notes and see ratings for 80 Right Bank Bordeaux 2017 wines.
Jane Anson Jane Anson

We continue with the Bordeaux 2017 Right Bank wines.

See separate 2017 overviews, with top wines, for St-Emilion 2017  and Pomerol 2017.

See the Left Bank report plus: St-Estèphe, Pauillac, St-Julien, Margaux & Pessac-Léognan

See all Right Bank 2017 in-bottle reviews by score

See Jane Anson’s top Right Bank Bordeaux 2017 wines in bottle

The list comprises wines which scored 95 or above.

