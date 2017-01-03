See some of the top wine recommendations by the Decanter consultant editor from his monthly magazine column in 2016...
Steven Spurrier: Top wines of 2016
Every month Steven Spurrier, Decanter’s consultant editor, uses his Spurrier’s World column in Decanter magazine to recommend some of the latest wines he’s tasted.
Find a selection of wines from his 2016 columns below, with stockist links where possible.
Champagne Salmon, Pinot Meunier Rosé Brut, France NV
With 10ha touching the Montagne de Reims planted 85% to Pinot Meunier...
Domaine Malmont, Côtes du Rhône-Villages Blanc, Séguret, France 2015
100% Roussanne grapes planted on poor, rocky, high-terraced vineyards...
Maximin Grünhaus, Abtsberg Riesling Superior, Mosel, Germany 2015
‘Superior’ refers to the Father Superior or Abbot of St Maximin’s Abbey in nearby Trier...
Joël Gigou, Clos St-Jacques, Jasnières, Loire, France 2014
From this small but historic appellation on the Loir (not the Loire) river north of Tours...
Norman Hardie, Unfiltered Pinot Noir, Prince Edward County, Ontario, Canada 2014
I recommended the 2012 of this wine in Decanter’s August 2015 issue...
Sei Solo, Preludio, Ribera del Duero, Spain 2014
This is Aalto co-founder Javier Zaccagnini’s private project from 60- to 100-year-old Tempranillo vines
Roche de Bellene, Vieilles Vignes Pinot Noir, Bourgogne, France 2014
From 55- to 88-year-old vines, vinified and aged in 600-litre barrels....
Quinta do Noval, Vintage Port, Douro, Portugal 2014
A rare declaration of a small volume due to director Christian Seely finding sufficient harmony, finesse and elegance..
Secret de Château Biac, Cadillac, Bordeaux, France 2010
Botrytised Semillon grapes harvested in four passes between 8 October and 6 November, aged 16 months in oak...