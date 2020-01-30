PREMIUM

First taste: Domaine de la Romanée-Conti 2017 wines

Tim Atkin MW attends the first UK showing of the new Domaine de la Romanée-Conti wines entering the market; see his tasting notes and scores for the 2017 vintages of Corton, Échézeaux, Grands Échézeaux, Richebourg, Romanée St-Vivant La Tâche and Romanée-Conti.
‘We ask that you taste in silence’, said the sign by the door, alongside a further request to refrain from snapping selfies or bottle shots.

See Tim Atkin MW’s tasting Domaine de la Romanée-Conti 2017 notes and scores

