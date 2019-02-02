Older vines, better wines?

It’s one of the oldest wine aphorisms that’s generally assumed to be true – but is it necessarily so? Natasha Hughes MW investigates whether age really does come before beauty in the vineyard, and recommends eight old-vine wines that you can test the theory with...

In our youth-obsessed Western culture, old age has long been perceived as a time of preordained senescence, one in which physical charms fade and the intellect weakens with a dire inevitability. To be old is to be insulted. Shakespeare has Prospero (no spring chicken himself) describe the rebellious Caliban in terms that would still be a low blow to those of a certain age: ‘And as with age his body uglier grows, so his mind cankers’.

Scroll down for Natasha Hughes MW’s top 8 wines from old vines

See Natasha Hughes MW’s top 8 wines from old vines

You may also like