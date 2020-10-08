September Releases: The full list

Argentina

Catena Zapata, Nicolás Catena Zapata, Uco Valley, Argentina 2017

Cheval des Andes, Mendoza, Argentina 2017

Australia

Cloudburst, Chardonnay, Margaret River, Australia 2018

Cloudburst, Cabernet Sauvignon, Margaret River, Australia 2017

Wynns Coonawarra Estate, John Riddoch Cabernet Sauvignon, Coonawarra, Australia 2016 – released at £474 per 6 x 75cl In Bond

Jim Barry, The Armagh Shiraz, Clare Valley, Australia 2016

Dominique Portet, Cabernet Sauvignon, Yarra Valley, Australia 2017

New – tasting notes below

Two Hands, Aphrodite, McLaren Vale, South Australia, 2017

Two Hands, Fields of Joy, Clare Valley, South Australia, 2018

Two Hands, Secret Block Willife Road Moppa Hills, Barossa Valley, South Australia, 2018

Two Hands, Coach House Block Seppeltsfield Road Greenock, Barossa Valley, South Australia, 2018

Two Hands, Waterfall Block Waterfall Gully Road Burnside, Barossa Valley, South Australia, 2018

Two Hands, Ares, Barossa Valley, South Australia, 2017

Chile

Seña, Aconcagua, Chile 2018 – released at £495 per 6 x 75cl In Bond

Errazuriz, Viñedo Chadwick, Puente Alto, Chile 2018 – released at £678 per 3 x 75cl In Bond

Almaviva, Puente Alto, Chile 2018– released at £606 per 6 x 75cl In Bond

New – tasting notes below

Clos Apalta, Apalta, Colchagua Valley, Chile, 2017 – released at £447 per 6 x 75cl In Bond

Clos Apalta, Le Petit Clos, Apalta, 2017

France

Château Léoville Las Cases, St-Julien 2ème Cru Classé, Bordeaux, France 2002

L’Odysée, Vin de France, Rhône, France 2017

Château Palmer, Margaux 3ème Cru Classé, Bordeaux, France 2010

Château de Beaucastel, Coudoulet de Beaucastel, Côtes du Rhône 2018

Château de Beaucastel, Châteauneuf-du-Pape, Rhône, France 2018

Château de Beaucastel, Hommage à Jacques Perrin, Châteauneuf-du-Pape, Rhône, France 2018

Château d’Yquem, Bordeaux, France 2018

Château Latour, Bordeaux, France 2009

Château Léoville Las Cases, Clos du Marquis, St-Julien 2ème Cru Classé, Bordeaux, France 2013

Château Léoville Las Cases, St-Julien 2ème Cru Classé, Bordeaux, France, 2013

New – tasting note below

Château d’Yquem, Y d’Yquem, Bordeaux Blanc, 2019

Italy

Orma, Bolgheri, Tuscany, Italy 2018

Fattoria Petrolo, Galatrona, Valdarno di Sopra, Bolgheri, Tuscany, Italy 2018

Mazzei, Siepi, Bolgheri, Tuscany, Italy 2018

Podere Giodo, Brunello di Montalcino, Tuscany, Italy 2016

Caiarossa, Rosso di Toscana, Tuscany, Italy 2017

Bibi Graetz, Testamatta, Tuscany, Italy 2018 – released at £420 per 6 x 50cl In Bond

Bibi Graetz, Colore, Tuscany, Italy 2018 – released at £540 per 3 x 50cl In Bond

Antinori, Solaia, Tuscany, Italy 2017

Masseto, Massetino, Tuscany, Italy, 2018

Masseto, Tuscany, Italy 2017

South Africa

Klein Constantia, Vin de Constance, Constantia, South Africa 2017 – released at £39 per 50cl, £234 per 6 x 50cl In Bond

Uruguay – not yet tasted

Bodega Garzón, Balasto, Canelones, Uruguay 2015

Bodega Garzón, Balasto, Canelones, Uruguay 2016

Bodega Garzón, Balasto, Canelones, Uruguay 2017

USA

Opus One, Napa Valley Oakville, USA 2017

Opus One, Overture, Napa Valley Oakville, USA

Inglenook, Rubicon, Napa Valley Rutherford, USA 2017

Inglenook, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley Rutherford, USA 2017

Inglenook, 1882, Napa Valley Rutherford, USA 2017

Inglenook, Rubicon, Napa Valley Rutherford, USA 2013

Vérité, La Joie, Sonoma County, California, USA 2016

Vérité, La Muse, Sonoma County, California, USA 2016

Vérité, Le Désir, Sonoma County, California, USA 2016

L’Aventure, Estate Cuvé, Paso Robles Willow Creek, California, USA 2018

Beaulieu Vineyard, Georges de Latour Private Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley Rutherford, USA 2017

Quintessa, Napa Valley Rutherford, USA 2017

Joseph Phelps, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, USA 2017

Joseph Phelps, Insignia, Napa Valley, USA 2017

Dalla Valle Vineyards, Maya, Napa Valley, USA 2017

L’Aventure, Optimus, Paso Robles, USA 2018

L’Aventure, Côte à Côte, Paso Robles, California, USA 2018

Quintessa, Napa Valley Rutherford, USA 2016

Quintessa, Napa Valley Rutherford, USA 2013

Quintessa, Napa Valley Rutherford, USA 2010

New – tasting notes below

L’Aventure, Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve, Paso Robles Willow Creek, California, 2018

L’Aventure , Chloé, Paso Robles Willow Creek, California, 2018

L’Aventure, For Her, Paso Robles Willow Creek, California, 2018

Inglenook, Blancaneaux, Napa Valley Rutherford, California, 2018

Bryant Estate, DB4, Napa Valley St Helena, California, 2016

Bryant Estate, DB4, Napa Valley St Helena, California, 2017

Bryant Estate, BETTINA, Napa Valley St Helena, California, 2016

Bryant Estate, BETTINA, Napa Valley St Helena, California, 2017

Bryant Estate, Bryant Family Vineyard, Napa Valley St Helena, California, 2016

Bryant Estate, Bryant Family Vineyard, Napa Valley St Helena, California, 2017