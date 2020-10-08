Looking back on a month of international wines on the Place de Bordeaux, the feedback that I have on sales is that they were solid but subdued for all but the most high profile names. Not surprising against the backdrop of increasing global economic uncertainty but there seems no question that this is now a yearly event in the Bordeaux calendar that is not going anywhere.
Argentina
Catena Zapata, Nicolás Catena Zapata, Uco Valley, Argentina 2017
Cheval des Andes, Mendoza, Argentina 2017
Australia
Cloudburst, Chardonnay, Margaret River, Australia 2018
Cloudburst, Cabernet Sauvignon, Margaret River, Australia 2017
Wynns Coonawarra Estate, John Riddoch Cabernet Sauvignon, Coonawarra, Australia 2016 – released at £474 per 6 x 75cl In Bond
Jim Barry, The Armagh Shiraz, Clare Valley, Australia 2016
Dominique Portet, Cabernet Sauvignon, Yarra Valley, Australia 2017
Two Hands, Aphrodite, McLaren Vale, South Australia, 2017
Two Hands, Fields of Joy, Clare Valley, South Australia, 2018
Two Hands, Secret Block Willife Road Moppa Hills, Barossa Valley, South Australia, 2018
Two Hands, Coach House Block Seppeltsfield Road Greenock, Barossa Valley, South Australia, 2018
Two Hands, Waterfall Block Waterfall Gully Road Burnside, Barossa Valley, South Australia, 2018
Two Hands, Ares, Barossa Valley, South Australia, 2017
Chile
Seña, Aconcagua, Chile 2018 – released at £495 per 6 x 75cl In Bond
Errazuriz, Viñedo Chadwick, Puente Alto, Chile 2018 – released at £678 per 3 x 75cl In Bond
Almaviva, Puente Alto, Chile 2018– released at £606 per 6 x 75cl In Bond
Clos Apalta, Apalta, Colchagua Valley, Chile, 2017 – released at £447 per 6 x 75cl In Bond
Clos Apalta, Le Petit Clos, Apalta, 2017
France
Château Léoville Las Cases, St-Julien 2ème Cru Classé, Bordeaux, France 2002
L’Odysée, Vin de France, Rhône, France 2017
Château Palmer, Margaux 3ème Cru Classé, Bordeaux, France 2010
Château de Beaucastel, Coudoulet de Beaucastel, Côtes du Rhône 2018
Château de Beaucastel, Châteauneuf-du-Pape, Rhône, France 2018
Château de Beaucastel, Hommage à Jacques Perrin, Châteauneuf-du-Pape, Rhône, France 2018
Château d’Yquem, Bordeaux, France 2018
Château Latour, Bordeaux, France 2009
Château Léoville Las Cases, Clos du Marquis, St-Julien 2ème Cru Classé, Bordeaux, France 2013
Château Léoville Las Cases, St-Julien 2ème Cru Classé, Bordeaux, France, 2013
Château d’Yquem, Y d’Yquem, Bordeaux Blanc, 2019
Italy
Orma, Bolgheri, Tuscany, Italy 2018
Fattoria Petrolo, Galatrona, Valdarno di Sopra, Bolgheri, Tuscany, Italy 2018
Mazzei, Siepi, Bolgheri, Tuscany, Italy 2018
Podere Giodo, Brunello di Montalcino, Tuscany, Italy 2016
Caiarossa, Rosso di Toscana, Tuscany, Italy 2017
Bibi Graetz, Testamatta, Tuscany, Italy 2018 – released at £420 per 6 x 50cl In Bond
Bibi Graetz, Colore, Tuscany, Italy 2018 – released at £540 per 3 x 50cl In Bond
Antinori, Solaia, Tuscany, Italy 2017
Masseto, Massetino, Tuscany, Italy, 2018
Masseto, Tuscany, Italy 2017
South Africa
Klein Constantia, Vin de Constance, Constantia, South Africa 2017 – released at £39 per 50cl, £234 per 6 x 50cl In Bond
Uruguay – not yet tasted
Bodega Garzón, Balasto, Canelones, Uruguay 2015
Bodega Garzón, Balasto, Canelones, Uruguay 2016
Bodega Garzón, Balasto, Canelones, Uruguay 2017
USA
Opus One, Napa Valley Oakville, USA 2017
Opus One, Overture, Napa Valley Oakville, USA
Inglenook, Rubicon, Napa Valley Rutherford, USA 2017
Inglenook, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley Rutherford, USA 2017
Inglenook, 1882, Napa Valley Rutherford, USA 2017
Inglenook, Rubicon, Napa Valley Rutherford, USA 2013
Vérité, La Joie, Sonoma County, California, USA 2016
Vérité, La Muse, Sonoma County, California, USA 2016
Vérité, Le Désir, Sonoma County, California, USA 2016
L’Aventure, Estate Cuvé, Paso Robles Willow Creek, California, USA 2018
Beaulieu Vineyard, Georges de Latour Private Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley Rutherford, USA 2017
Quintessa, Napa Valley Rutherford, USA 2017
Joseph Phelps, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, USA 2017
Joseph Phelps, Insignia, Napa Valley, USA 2017
Dalla Valle Vineyards, Maya, Napa Valley, USA 2017
L’Aventure, Optimus, Paso Robles, USA 2018
L’Aventure, Côte à Côte, Paso Robles, California, USA 2018
Quintessa, Napa Valley Rutherford, USA 2016
Quintessa, Napa Valley Rutherford, USA 2013
Quintessa, Napa Valley Rutherford, USA 2010
L’Aventure, Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve, Paso Robles Willow Creek, California, 2018
L’Aventure , Chloé, Paso Robles Willow Creek, California, 2018
L’Aventure, For Her, Paso Robles Willow Creek, California, 2018
Inglenook, Blancaneaux, Napa Valley Rutherford, California, 2018
Bryant Estate, DB4, Napa Valley St Helena, California, 2016
Bryant Estate, DB4, Napa Valley St Helena, California, 2017
Bryant Estate, BETTINA, Napa Valley St Helena, California, 2016
Bryant Estate, BETTINA, Napa Valley St Helena, California, 2017
Bryant Estate, Bryant Family Vineyard, Napa Valley St Helena, California, 2016
Bryant Estate, Bryant Family Vineyard, Napa Valley St Helena, California, 2017