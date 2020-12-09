Best Australian Shiraz under £25 to buy this Christmas

Australian Shiraz is one of the world’s greatest wine styles, as evidenced by such famous names as Henschke and Penfolds.

It’s understandable you need to dig deep in your pockets at that top echelon, where wines are in the same league as the finest Rhônes, but what is the quality like at a more modest price level?

Throughout 2020, Decanter’s experts tasted a host of great Australian Shiraz wines that punch well above their weight.

While many come from the warm, ripe, rich heartland of Australian Shiraz – the Barossa Valley and McLaren Vale – cooler regions such as Clare Valley, Adelaide Hills and even Margaret River are also represented.

From just £10, these 10 wines offer all the classic flavours of Australian Shiraz: the super-ripe, powerful dark berry fruit from warmer inland areas; to more peppery, spicy, sappy examples in higher-altitude spots.

And the big names are there too: Grant Burge, Shaw & Smith and Jim Barry, among others.

Australia doesn’t dominate the Shiraz market as it once did – with excellent bargains to be had from the Rhône as well as South Africa, South America, California and beyond.

But for a crowd-pleasing, winter-warming red to match the Christmas turkey for under £25, you can’t go wrong with these 10 buys.

Australian Shiraz: 10 top wines under £25 to try this Christmas

