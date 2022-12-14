Top value supermarket Champagne

Supermarket own-label wines feature frequently in Decanter’s recommendations and reviews, because they provide notable consistency and value for money.

While it is difficult to make great Champagne cheaply – it is a labour-intensive process, after all – there are still gems to be found on supermarket shelves under their own-label brands.

If you’re looking for recognisable names, the grands marques can of course also be found in supermarkets.

Scroll down to see the top value UK supermarket Champagne to seek out

Recent reports of Champagne shortages, attributed to high demand coupled with the length of time it takes to replenish stock, are a concern, but as it stands UK supermarkets are currently well stocked and offering their usual selection of own-brand and grand marque labels.

That being said, there are are impressive Champagne alternatives in supermarkets that go beyond Prosecco, such as Crémant de Bourgogne and English Sparkling.

Looking for bubbles and feeling adventurous? Check out these 15 offbeat sparkling wines

The selection below lists Champagnes from most of the key UK supermarkets. This includes Aldi, Booths, Co-op, Lidl, Marks & Spencer, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Waitrose.

Champagne styles

There are a number of factors which influence the style of Champagne, including grapes, vintage, colour and sweetness.

The majority of the supermarket Champagne in the list below is non-vintage, with a few vintage examples.

Blanc de Blancs Champagnes offer the pure, citrus character of Chardonnay, for example the Tesco, Finest Grand Cru Blanc de Blancs 2015. Whereas Blanc de Noirs offers a richer, red-fruited character, like Waitrose own Blanc de Noirs Brut made from 100% Pinot Noir.

Prepared to splash out this Christmas? See the Best vintage and non-vintage Champagnes to try

The best supermarket Champagne to try:

The wines below have been tasted and rated by the Decanter editorial team, and are ordered by colour and score.

{} {"wineId":"63253","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"63626","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"62979","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"64296","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"52575","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"50498","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"53199","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"63846","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"49470","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"64297","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"58832","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"58248","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {}

Related articles