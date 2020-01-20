Domaine Nicolas-Jay: Producer profile

Domaine Nicolas-Jay: a timeline

1987: Jay Boberg and Jean-Nicolas meet at a dinner at Jay’s sister’s house in Philadelphia, where Jean-Nicolas and Jill were enrolled at Penn State University in a Masters program

1989: Jean-Nicolas returns to his family’s domaine, Domaine Méo-Camuzet, and works alongside Henri Jayer, preparing to take over winemaking in 1991

2011: Véronique Drouhin and David Millman of Domaine Drouhin Oregon encourage Jay Boberg to look into the Willamette Valley for a future wine project

2012: Jay approaches longtime friend Jean-Nicolas about starting a winery together in Oregon

2012/13: Jean-Nicolas makes many trips to Oregon to visit cellars with Jay, tasting fruit from more than 200 vineyards

2013: Domaine Nicolas-Jay is officially founded

2014: Nicolas-Jay purchases the organically farmed Bishop Creek Vineyard

2014: The winery produced its inaugural Willamette Valley Pinot Noir, as well as estate bottlings from Bishop Creek Vineyard and Nysa Vineyard

2015: Chardonnay is planted at Bishop Creek Vineyard

2018: Nicolas-Jay buys a 20ha property in the Dundee Hills and begins work on their building a winery and planting additional estate vineyards