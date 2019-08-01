Rosso di Montalcino 2016 and 2017: Panel tasting results

Rosso di Montalcino: know your vintages

2018: Much cooler year than 2017. The wines are lively, fresh and not overly ripe, but elegant and appealing. In the main, these are for early drinking.

2017: Spring frosts and then one of the hottest summers on record, often exceeding 40°C, with drought conditions in many places. Reduced yields. Very challenging, separating the great winemakers from the good.

2016: Exceptional for Sangiovese – one of the best of the past 20 years. Not too hot, with cool nights. The best wines have precise aromas and flavours with beautifully harmonious tannins. Keep or drink.

2015 :Hot and generally very good. Ripe strawberry fruit and rich tannins. Lacks the refinement of 2016 but still highly rated. Keep or drink.

2014: A difficult vintage, cool and wet, resulting in fresh wines with good acidity but sometimes green, herbal qualities. Early to mid-term drinking.

2013: Perfect conditions between July and September allowed a traditional October harvest. A classic, elegant vintage, with great potential.