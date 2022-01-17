Top Chambolle-Musigny 2020 en primeur wines

In Chambolle, Christophe Roumier was pleased with his results: ‘The surprise of the vintage is the freshness of the wines. The village-level Chambolle suffered in 2020 due to the lack of water, but the old vines not as much. There was less alcohol in 2020 than in 2018, and more complexity than 2019.’

Scroll down for tasting notes and scores of Charles’ top-scoring Chambolle-Musigny 2020 wines

{"content":"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"}

It was, above all, important to vinify carefully.

As Charles van Canneyt of Domaine Hudelot-Noëllat put it: ‘We don’t want to make 2005 all over again’, referring to the hard tannins of that vintage.

Away from the grand crus, it is a great year for the premier crus Les Fuées, Les Cras and La Combe d’Orveau.

Quick links:

See further analysis and top-scoring wines of the following areas:

Côte de Beaune | Côte de Nuits | Mâconnais | Côte Chalonnaise

Morey-St-Denis | Meursault | Gevrey-Chambertin | Pommard and Volnay | Vosne-Romanée