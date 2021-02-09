California Syrah: 10 great value picks under $40/£40

QUICK LINK

From 82 samples across a range of counties, Decanter‘s California correspondent Matthew Luczy selected the top 50 for his state-wide Syrah round up.

For a comprehensive overview, read his full report and top-rated wines overall, as well as analysis of key AVAs and their best wines (coming soon). However, for those looking for great value California Syrah, the list below comprises wines all priced at $40/£40 or less.

Within this line up are wines from across California’s varied AVAs – from Mendocino County in the north to Santa Barbara County in the south – from both established and emerging producers.

Bedrock Wine Co’s 2018 Syrah, from vineyards in Sonoma, Mendocino, Santa Barbara and Amador Counties, is just $24.99. As Luczy says, ‘it cannot be beat at this price’, scoring it 93 points.

While none of the vintages of these selected great value California Syrahs are available in the UK, the 2016 vintage of Anthill Farms’ Peter’s Vineyard Syrah is available for £32.50 from The Vinorium.

Great value California Syrah under $40/£40

