Discovery Theatre
Cazes, Muscat de Rivesaltes
11.30am - 12.15pm
£25
Boutique wine producer Cazes, based in the heart of Languedoc- Roussillon, will showcase a vertical tasting of its Muscat de Rivesaltes, a wonderfully sweet and fragrant dessert wine.
- Domaine Cazes, Muscat de Rivesaltes, Languedoc-Roussillon 1997
- Domaine Cazes, Muscat de Rivesaltes, Languedoc-Roussillon 1999
- Domaine Cazes, Muscat de Rivesaltes, Languedoc-Roussillon 2001
- Domaine Cazes, Muscat de Rivesaltes, Languedoc-Roussillon 2007
- Domaine Cazes, Muscat de Rivesaltes, Languedoc-Roussillon 2013
- Domaine Cazes, Muscat de Rivesaltes, Languedoc-Roussillon 2016
Elegant wines from Bandol
2pm -2.45pm
£25
Bandol is one of the oldest and most prestigious appellations in Provence. In this Discovery Theatre session Bandol’s top producers present wines from the 1980s onwards.
- Domaine de la Bégude, Irréductible 2013
- Domaine de la Bégude, Irréductible 2015
- Domaine Tempier 1984
- Château Pradeaux 1990
- Château de Pibarnon 2001
- Domaine de la Bégude 2011
Discovery Theatre tickets are sold separately to Grand Tasting tickets.
The Discovery Theatre ticket does not give you access to the Grand Tasting.
